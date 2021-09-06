8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $953,381.26 and approximately $38,592.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001487 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001514 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

