$93.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $93.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.20 million to $94.66 million. AppFolio posted sales of $84.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $123.60 on Monday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

