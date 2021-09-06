9,588 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $367.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.