$962.21 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report sales of $962.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $981.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

IGT opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,605,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,151,000 after purchasing an additional 164,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

