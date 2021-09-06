96,472 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

