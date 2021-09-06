A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 204.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of A. O. Smith worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

AOS stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.