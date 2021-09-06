A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.