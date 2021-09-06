Aave Trading Up 14.4% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $5.34 billion and $421.81 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $406.16 or 0.00769809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,245 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

