Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.