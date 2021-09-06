Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

ABT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

