Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

