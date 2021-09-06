AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

