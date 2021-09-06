AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

