Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $372.69 on Monday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.88.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

