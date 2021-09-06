Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

