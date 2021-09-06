Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.73). Approximately 207,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 930,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

ACRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.87. The stock has a market cap of £178.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

In other Accrol Group news, insider Dan Wright acquired 232,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

