Achain Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and $2.42 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

