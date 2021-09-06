Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $975,745.64 and approximately $13,905.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,348,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

