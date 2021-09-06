AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

