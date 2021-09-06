adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €318.63 ($374.85).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ADS opened at €299.05 ($351.82) on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €311.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €293.38.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

