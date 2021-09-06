Adshares 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $288,420.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003095 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $288,420.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061961 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,941 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.