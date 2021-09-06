ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.