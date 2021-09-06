Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,879 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 1,450.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.78% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after buying an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,804,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $77.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

