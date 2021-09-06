Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $61,695,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $59,347,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $31,446,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

