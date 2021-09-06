Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,957 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $7,286,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $271,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.