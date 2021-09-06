Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,273 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

