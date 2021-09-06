Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 8,109 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 537.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 922.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $39.53 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

