Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $84.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

