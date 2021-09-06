Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $66.83 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.