Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of AtriCure worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

