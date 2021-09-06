Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,905,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

