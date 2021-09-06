Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $163.21 on Monday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

