Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLCN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

