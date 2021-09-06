Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 264.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Crocs by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Crocs by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

