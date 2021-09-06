Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,727 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $150,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $64.03 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.