Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,497 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA opened at $50.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

