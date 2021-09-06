Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,081 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.85 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

