Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,983 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL opened at $108.90 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $109.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

