Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 47,455 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,455 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

