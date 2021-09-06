Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.75 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

