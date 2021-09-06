Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,804 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

