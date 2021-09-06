Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Adyen

