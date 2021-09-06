AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ACM opened at $66.81 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

