aelf (ELF) Trading Up 107.2% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. aelf has a market capitalization of $451.45 million and approximately $1.01 billion worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 107.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00311102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.