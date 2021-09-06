Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report sales of $548.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.30 million and the lowest is $540.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $527.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,244,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107,426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

