Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Aeron has a total market cap of $2,992.88 and $30,971.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00798795 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

