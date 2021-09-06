Aeternity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.67 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,895,916 coins and its circulating supply is 343,074,972 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

