Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $689,735. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.43 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

