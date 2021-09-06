Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

