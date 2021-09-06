AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Market Cap Achieves $35.84 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $35.84 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00145316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.42 or 0.00789807 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,237,361 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

